Adin Ross Announces Another Drake Stream In Toronto Coming Very Soon

Drake and Adin Ross previously teamed up for the "DRIZZMAS" giveaway stream with Kick and Stake during 2024's holiday season.

Adin Ross is one of the most popular streamers today, and of his many collab streams with rappers, his most high-profile so far has been his giveaway extravaganza with Drake last year for the holiday season. The "DRIZZMAS" stream emulated the "God's Plan" music video and held many curious and funny moments for fans. Fortunately for those who enjoyed it, we will reportedly get a part two very soon. Ross recently took to social media to announce he and the 6ix God will team up for another stream on April 13 in Toronto. We don't know any other details beyond that, but perhaps that will change soon.

Of course, it's not like the Florida native doesn't have other massive streams with rappers beyond Drake, although the big example is much less fortunate for him. You may recall his disastrous livestream attempt with Playboi Carti late in 2023, something Adin Ross still seems a little salty over for good reason. So does King Vamp, for that matter. The OVO mogul even seemed to joke about it during "DRIZZMAS," so he knows what to avoid.

Why Is Drake Suing UMG?

We will see what The Boy talks about during this Adin Ross stream, although we doubt he will comment much on the big narratives around him these days. Chief among them is Drake's UMG lawsuit over "Not Like Us." This is a matter of alleged defamation and commercial manipulation for the court, so we doubt he will elaborate much on it, especially considering his sole vague allusion to the topic during "DRIZZMAS." Ross will probably not poke the bear too much either, so we'll see whether or not this is just a casual hangout or if there's a specific theme around the stream.

Meanwhile, Adin Ross and Drake might have an enemy in common these days, as Kanye West went on wild rants about both of them (and their heritage) in the past few months. Obviously, he targeted a bunch of other people as well. But Ye flip-flops on Drizzy all the time, so we doubt he took this too seriously. Maybe this upcoming April 13 stream in Toronto will include a clap-back, but don't place your bets on anything other than a good time.

