Adin Ross & Drake Seem To Laugh At The Idea Of The 6ix God Boxing Kendrick Lamar

Drake engaged in not just a lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar, but a legal one against their label. But is this really what Adin Ross asked?

Adin Ross' recent gambling livestream with Drake was exactly what OVO fans wanted to see, as he confirmed a new solo album is on the way. But Ross seemingly took things a step further and seemed to ask about something fans and haters alike could literally only dream of seeing: a boxing match with none other than Kendrick Lamar. The streamer asked Drizzy if he would ever get in the ring, which the Toronto superstar answered with a dismissive "No." He almost asked Adin who he'd want to see the 6ix God fight before retracting and laughing at the obvious answer. "Oh, I know who I want you to fight!" Ross laughed alongside him.

Although neither explicitly named the Compton lyricist, fans obviously jumped to conclusions quickly and assuredly. After all, it was arguably the biggest battle in hip-hop history; who wouldn't compare it to a boxing bout? Aubrey Graham said he would rather box with someone behind closed doors at a gym or something, which ironically makes sense. Not only did they trade blows lyrically, but Drake is technically fighting Kendrick Lamar in court right now.

When Is Drake's Next Album Dropping?

Of course, that's not exactly "closed doors," but that's where the speculation around a Kendrick Lamar boxing match ends. It's entirely possible The Boy and Ross just have an inside joke they referred to with this interaction, but the more public and contentious feud makes sense. At the end of the day, there was no name-drop, so we'll never know for sure. If this is your first time watching an Adin Ross stream with Drake, you missed out on some gifts. They previously linked up in December of last year for the "DRIZZMAS" giveaway stream, where they read fan mail and engaged in the Christmas spirit.

Meanwhile, Drake did not indicate a release date, timeline, title, or anything like that for his next solo studio album. We can presume it might come out this year, but with so much going on in his orbit, we can never know for certain. These teases follow some fresh song leaks and lyrical references that stirred the pot on social media, as is usual with Champagne Papi's material.

