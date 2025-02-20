Adin Ross Defiantly Proclaims Drake As The Winner Of The Kendrick Lamar Battle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 830 Views
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors
Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) reacts as Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) is knocked over during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
No surprises here...

While the rest of the hip-hop world is looking to move past Kendrick Lamar's victory over Drake in their rap battle, Adin Ross still wants to challenge the culture's referees. During his recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, he explained why he feels like the 6ix God still claims the crown over K.Dot regarding their showdown.

"And he made it all about Drake," Adin Ross remarked concerning Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl. "He could've performed 'B***h Don't Kill My Vibe,' you know, all of his classics like the 'A.D.H.D.' stuff. He didn't do it, he obviously wanted to make it about [Drake], and whatever. In my opinion, it is what it is. In my opinion, I think Drake won that beef, the rap battle. Obviously, Kendrick made the hit song, the 'Not Like Us,' but it's all lies. He said he had a daughter, which was debunked. Like, come on, bro, it wasn't even real! But people don't bring that up.

Who Is Adin Ross?

"It's how it is, bro, they all had it out for him," Adin Ross continued. "[Drake] can get any girl he wants. Yeah, and it's sad because you can argue that Drake put Kendrick on. [...] He took Kendrick, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, all these guys on tour, gave them all a feature. [...] And then it's like, you're doing him like this. [...] He's been number one for so long, they just tried to knock him out. And that's really what it is. You can't knock him out, though. He's in Australia selling out crazy shows. He can do it anywhere in the world, it doesn't matter. And this guy just dropped an album, it's amazing, and, let's be real, no disrespect to Kendrick. [...] But his last album before GNX, Mr. Morale, horrible. Drake revived Kendrick's career. Yeah, come on."

For those unaware, Adin Ross is a popular streamer, content creator, and hip-hop commentator who has had his fair share of clashes with rap culture. Whether or not you look at him as an opportunist or as a new gen leader, he will have a hard time convincing any non-OVO Stans that this rap battle had a different result.

