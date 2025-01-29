Adin Ross Doesn’t Want To Attend The Super Bowl Because Kendrick Lamar Is Performing

Celebrities Attend Toronto Raptors v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 19: Adin Ross attends the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Adin Ross claims he'd rather watch the Super Bowl from home.

Back in September, it was announced that Kendrick Lamar is headlining the upcoming Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in February. The announcement sparked a major debate online, as social media users debated whether or not he was the right choice. Many agree that it makes sense considering the huge 2024 he had. Some, on the other hand, think the opportunity should have gone to Louisiana native Lil Wayne. Others are simply against him performing due to his viral feud with Drake that dominated headlines last year. This includes streamer Adin Ross. Recently, he admitted that he's no longer even interested in attending the event for this exact reason.

"'Come to the Super Bowl, I invited you, box seats,'" he began, reading someone's message during a livestream. "You know I appreciate the invitation sir, but I don't want to go to the Super Bowl this year because there's somebody who's gonna be performing that... Nah." The internet personality continued, questioning whether or not he's a "loser" for wanting to watch the Super Bowl at home instead of in person.

Adin Ross Admits That He Would Rather Watch The Super Bowl From Home

Ross' comments come shortly after Marc Lamont Hill claimed that he spoke with someone from the NFL, who told him that Kendrick has free reign to perform whatever material he wants. Of course, this would include his hit Drake diss track "Not Like Us," which the Toronto rapper is currently suing Universal Music Group over. He accuses the company of knowlingly spreading the "false and malicious" narrative that he's an alleged pedophile by promoting the song.

"Kendrick can do whatever he wants at the Super Bowl," Lamont Hill said, reading a text he received. "The NFL does not control what he does." His source went on to say that Snoop Dogg was told not to Crip Walk or throw up gang signs during his performance, but "he did it anyway and nobody died."

