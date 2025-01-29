Adin Ross Doesn’t Want To Attend The Super Bowl Because Kendrick Lamar Is Performing

Back in September, it was announced that Kendrick Lamar is headlining the upcoming Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in February. The announcement sparked a major debate online, as social media users debated whether or not he was the right choice. Many agree that it makes sense considering the huge 2024 he had. Some, on the other hand, think the opportunity should have gone to Louisiana native Lil Wayne. Others are simply against him performing due to his viral feud with Drake that dominated headlines last year. This includes streamer Adin Ross. Recently, he admitted that he's no longer even interested in attending the event for this exact reason.

"'Come to the Super Bowl, I invited you, box seats,'" he began, reading someone's message during a livestream. "You know I appreciate the invitation sir, but I don't want to go to the Super Bowl this year because there's somebody who's gonna be performing that... Nah." The internet personality continued, questioning whether or not he's a "loser" for wanting to watch the Super Bowl at home instead of in person.

Adin Ross Admits That He Would Rather Watch The Super Bowl From Home

Ross' comments come shortly after Marc Lamont Hill claimed that he spoke with someone from the NFL, who told him that Kendrick has free reign to perform whatever material he wants. Of course, this would include his hit Drake diss track "Not Like Us," which the Toronto rapper is currently suing Universal Music Group over. He accuses the company of knowlingly spreading the "false and malicious" narrative that he's an alleged pedophile by promoting the song.