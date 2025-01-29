Adin Ross Doesn't Think DJ Akademiks Is A Pedophile Despite Grooming Allegations

Adin Ross has come to the defense of DJ Akademiks as the polarizing streamer has been facing grooming allegations since last weekend. The drama began when clip surfaced online in which he appeared to ask a 15-year-old about his sex life. Discussing the situation, Ross argued that he has friends who have said far worse things over the years.
"I just think it was a really weird situation," Ross said. "At the same time, it's like... bro, like, it's just... I don't know. No, guys, what he said was super f**king weird. Don't get me wrong. Like, I get it. The clip came out, he doesn't know him. But, bro, he's not a f**king pedophile. Like, it's just, like, bro... like, come on, bro! You guys pick and choose of who you guys like (and) allow certain s**t to be said, too. Like, I swear to god, y'all do. That's the problem!"
Adin Ross Defends DJ Akademiks
Adin Ross defends Akademiks “he’s not a pedophile like cmon you guys just pick and choose who you like” pic.twitter.com/E1jpE5XEhk
— Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) January 29, 2025
Ross continued: "You all have to be consistent on the treatment you give people, if that makes sense. Like, my friends have said way worse s**t to... bro, one of my friends used to play Fortnite with a 15/16-year-old every stream, milk f**king weird s**t. That's what I'm trying to say - y'all pick and choose who y'all, like, does that make sense what I'm trying to say? Don't pick and choose, be consistent..."
Ross' remarks come after Twitch banned Akademiks from its platform, earlier this week. While they didn't provide an explanation for the move, Ak has already said that he's working on getting the decision reversed. “Obviously, Twitch took some action because even though I wasn’t streaming that happened on their platform, I completely get it,” he said afterward. “We will work with Twitch to make it right.” He added: "We have always multi-streamed, we will continue to multi-stream. Whether it's on Rumble, we of course still stream on Meta and of course, we still stream on YouTube. Which, honestly, 80% of our viewership came from YouTube anyway. That will continue."
