Adin Ross Doesn't Think DJ Akademiks Is A Pedophile Despite Grooming Allegations

Adin Ross has come to the defense of DJ Akademiks as the polarizing streamer has been facing grooming allegations since last weekend. The drama began when clip surfaced online in which he appeared to ask a 15-year-old about his sex life. Discussing the situation, Ross argued that he has friends who have said far worse things over the years.

"I just think it was a really weird situation," Ross said. "At the same time, it's like... bro, like, it's just... I don't know. No, guys, what he said was super f**king weird. Don't get me wrong. Like, I get it. The clip came out, he doesn't know him. But, bro, he's not a f**king pedophile. Like, it's just, like, bro... like, come on, bro! You guys pick and choose of who you guys like (and) allow certain s**t to be said, too. Like, I swear to god, y'all do. That's the problem!"

Adin Ross Defends DJ Akademiks

Adin Ross defends Akademiks “he’s not a pedophile like cmon you guys just pick and choose who you like” pic.twitter.com/E1jpE5XEhk — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) January 29, 2025

Ross continued: "You all have to be consistent on the treatment you give people, if that makes sense. Like, my friends have said way worse s**t to... bro, one of my friends used to play Fortnite with a 15/16-year-old every stream, milk f**king weird s**t. That's what I'm trying to say - y'all pick and choose who y'all, like, does that make sense what I'm trying to say? Don't pick and choose, be consistent..."