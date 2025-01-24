DJ Akademiks Theorizes That Rihanna Hasn't Dropped Music Due To A Poor Record Deal

Why hasn't Rihanna dropped an album in almost ten years? Fans have spent countless hours trying to figure this question out, and most of the answers land on her highly successful extracurricular endeavors and her family with A$AP Rocky. But DJ Akademiks has a different theory. The media personality recently posited that RiRi hasn't dropped new music because of a bad record deal. "I would love to see Rihanna's music contracts," he stated. "What I've realized in life: anytime rappers or musicians don't put out music, it's never because they don't want to. Their contract sucks. [...] Rihanna's very obvious choice to not even try to go back to music with this much anticipation... I got to see her music contract.

"There's nobody who just walks away from music," DJ Akademiks continued regarding Rihanna. However, he acknowledged that there are some open questions in his theory, since she continues to find massive success and the label would probably pressure her to drop even more if she's really in a restrictive or negative record contract that caters to the label's whims. Also, Ak posited that her ownership of her business ventures is far more profitable than her discography or any additions to it. "She could never make the money that she's making now off of music," he theorized.

DJ Akademiks' Rihanna Theory

While fans and haters alike will probably have their fair criticisms of DJ Akademiks' theory, this is the music industry we're talking about. Good record deals land once in a blue moon, even for artists as massive as Rihanna. Still, that doesn't mean that this is really the reason why she hasn't dropped anything in a long time, or at least, that doesn't mean that the label is directly responsible for that.