Nicki Minaj Names Rihanna & Taylor Swift Among Her Favorite Girls In The Music Industry

Nicki Minaj acknowledged her favorite women in music in the latest live stream on Stationhead. Playing their music, the rap star's list included Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande. Minaj has previously collaborated with Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift on hit songs. Fans would acknowledge several high-profile artists not mentioned on Minaj's list, such as Beyonce.

"Notice how she didn’t say Beyonce," tweeted a fan. It was clear the fan was alluding to Minaj's previous rant against Jay-Z over Lil Wayne's snub in the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Other fans loved Nicki Minaj's list. "I like all of those artists too," tweeted a fan. "They not my top faves but I understand why Nicki would choose them." Another fan made requests. They tweeted: "I want playlisting. I want autoplay. Want every payola that can be made. Inflated numbers. Bought awards. I want paid critics. I want fraudulence like the label is at the brink of bankruptcy. No more love and light strategies"

Nicki Minaj Lists Her Favorite Girls In The Industry

Taylor Swift had the biggest year among those named on the list. Swift was named the most influential artist of 2024, according to Luminat. According to the company’s data, not only was Taylor the top streamed songwriter of the year and the artist with the top-selling album of the year. She became a billionaire solely from music in 2024 with her latest tour and album.

Minaj is facing serious allegations in a new lawsuit filed by Brandon Garrett, a former day-to-day manager who claims the rapper assaulted him during her tour earlier this year. Garrett, represented by prominent trial attorney Thomas Feher, alleges the incident took place after Minaj’s April 2024 concert in Detroit, where tensions allegedly boiled over into a physical altercation. Garrett is seeking damages for the alleged physical and emotional harm he endured. As the legal battle unfolds, Minaj and her team remain steadfast in their denial of the accusations.