Nicki Minaj Dodges Arrest Over Alleged Assault After Prosecutors Reject Warrant Request

Police did not secure their requested warrant to bring Nicki in.

It seems like Nicki Minaj will not have to worry that much about a lawsuit accusing her of assault, as it won't yet become a criminal case. Moreover, according to TMZ, authorities denied a request for a warrant to arrest her for allegedly attacking her former and briefly-tenured tour manager (or tour assistant? The factual details remain unclear) named Brandon Garett. A Wayne County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson reportedly informed the outlet that they reviewed the request from the Detroit Police Department but denied it due to "insufficient evidence" of the alleged crime. However, the spokesperson also revealed that they requested the DPD to investigate the situation further, so Nicki's not fully out of the woods yet.

For those unaware, Brandon Garett sued Nicki Minaj in civil court for alleged physical assault during the Detroit stop of her Pink Friday 2 tour back in April of last year. Garett claims that the impetus for the attacks were a mix-up regarding her personal prescriptions. He alleges that the Trinidadian femcee threatened his life, struck his face, and slapped his wrist. The supposed tour manager's lawsuit – which seeks unspecified damages – alleges assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. However, her lawyer pushed back against these claims in a statement to TMZ.

Nicki Minaj Performing In 2012

Feb 5, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Recording artists Nicki Minaj performs with Madonna (not pictured) during the halftime show for Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"At this time, no complaint has been served upon [Nicki Minaj], and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations," attorney Judd Burstein relayed. "However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s [Nicki's married name] favor." After a blockbuster yet partially turbulent 2024, this year is also starting off on the wrong foot.

However, from what these reports indicate, this remains a civil suit against Nicki Minaj based on unconfirmed allegations that lack the evidence for a criminal trial at press time. This could change in the future, but for now, she can at least see this as a win. We'll see what other surprises this new year holds, and we hope they are much more positive.