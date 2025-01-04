Nicki Minaj Sued By Ex Manager For Alleged Assault And Battery

The allegations don't date back far.

Nicki Minaj is starting the year with legal troubles. The rapper is being sued by her former manager, Brandon Garrett, for allegedly striking him during a tour. Garrett claims that the "Super Freaky Girl" berated him for failing to properly follow chain of command for a prescription pickup. The manager additionally claimed that Nicki Minaj was verbally abusive to him in front of others. The rap superstar allegedly went as far as to say that Garrett was a "dead man walking."

Garrett's allegations date back to April 2024. Nicki Minaj was in the midst of her Pink Friday 2 tour, which is currently the highest grossing tour for a female rapper of all time. The ex manager claimed Nicki Minaj was absolutely fuming when she found out he failed to pick up a prescription. A prescription Garrett was specifically told to collect. "Are you f**king crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your f**king mind," Minaj was alleged to have said. "If my husband were here, he would knock out your f**king teeth."

Nicki Minaj's Alleged Assault Took Place In April 2024

The rapper reportedly threatened Garrett point blank. "You’re a dead man walking," she allegedly added. "You just f**ked up your whole life." Brandon Garrett then accused the rapper of striking him in the face. He claimed that the rapper hit him so hard that his neck snapped back and his hat fell off. Security was said to have intervened, but not before Nicki Minaj allegedly struck Garrett in the wrist. The ex manager reportedly dropped the documents he was holding as a result. He left the room, and hid in a bathroom for several hours. When he emerged, however, he claimed Minaj's team had left him stranded in Detroit, Michigan.

Brandon Garrett is suing the superstar for assault and battery, as well as damages. Nicki Minaj's lawyer, Judd Burstein, told TMZ that that she has yet to be properly served, however. "We are unaware of the specific allegations," Burstein explained. "However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor."