Cosby Show Actor Geoffrey Owens Reveals Why He Donated Money That Nicki Minaj Gave Him

Owens continues to fight an uphill battle.

Depending on how young you are, you might remember Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens for a viral photo from six years ago of him working at Trader Joe's. As many folks expected Owens to be in a better position financially, they offered a lot of support and assistance, including a whopping $25,000 from none other than Nicki Minaj. Recently, he addressed the matter on Atlanta's V-103 radio station, reflecting on that outpouring on support. However, the actor revealed that he donated the money that he received to charity, and continues to struggle financially despite his entertainment roles since that moment.

"At first, there was some negative stuff about basically the job-shaming," Geoffrey Owens remarked about this viral situation. "A ‘Where is he now?’ kinda thing. But then, very soon after that, there was all this support and encouragement from all over the world. [...] It wasn’t like I quit knowing I would be making a lot of money soon or anything. I just felt like I wasn’t going to be able to handle that kind of scrutiny and attack on my privacy."

Geoffrey Owens Speaks On Nicki Minaj's Gesture & Viral Trader Joe's Moment

"At the time, it seemed like the right thing to do," Geoffrey Owens continued, speaking on how he felt about donating the money that Nicki Minaj gave him to charity. "Even today, right now, as we speak, I still struggle to make a living. I struggle every day to make my ends meet. And people can’t get their heads around that because they see me in movies. [...] People have a false impression of what the average middle-class actor makes and their ability to make a living in the industry." Despite these hardships, he continues to enjoy his craft and share his passion with the world.