Nicki Minaj Didn't Drop "Pink Friday 2: The Hiatus" And Fans Are Torn

The Queen is on hiatus.

Nicki Minaj loves to drop deluxe editions. She has really figured out how to repackage and capitalize on her albums, and it works. She just dropped a tenth anniversary edition of The Pinkprint and fans loved it. Then, the Queen of Rap announced plans for Pink Friday 2: The Hiatus. It was planned as an extended version of Nicki Minaj's last album with a handful of bonus tracks. The only problem is, Friday rolled around, and there was no Pink Friday 2: The Hiatus release. It seems the hiatus started a bit early.

Nicki Minaj is generally good about getting albums out on time. She rarely succumbs to delays, and when she does, it’s months out. It’s not the sort of last minute bait-and-switch that people like Kanye West and Playboi Carti like to rely on. Nicki Minaj was not clear about what songs would make The Hiatus, which may have played a role in the deluxe album’s delay. It’s also worth noting that Nicki decided to hold several songs back for the anticipated Pink Friday 3 release. The rapper relayed as much during an Instagram Live discussions in September.

Nicki Minaj Seemingly Went On Hiatus A Bit Early

“The new music is just too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album," Nicki Minaj told the fans. "Last night, the songs I recorded were just way too iconic. I love you guys so much. You know that. I know you do." The rapper still went ahead and promised that she would give her fans "something leading up to the announcement," but it looks as though they will have to be patient. Naturally, Barbz are not happy with being told one thing and getting well, nothing. Nicki is nothing if not dedicated to making her fans happy. This is uncharacteristic, and the fans on social media have had mixed reactions.

Some are frustrated with Nicki Minaj's rollout. There were the typical gifs expressing frustration over having stayed up for new music. There others, however, who took a more steadfast approach. They took the "hiatus" part of the Pink Friday 2 title literally. They thanked the rapper for all the music she has given fans in the last 12 months and wished her well. "Nicki Minaj has begin her Hiatus ✨ We won’t see or hear from her til 2025," one user wrote. "Love You Queen @NICKIMINAJ." Read on for more reactions to Nicki Minaj's non-drop.