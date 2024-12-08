Akbar V Shares Heartfelt Message For Nicki Minaj In Honor Of Her Birthday

According to Akbar V, Nicki is like a big sister to her.

It's no secret that Akbar V's love for Nicki Minaj goes way back. For this reason, it doesn't come as a major surprise that the femcee took to social media today to wish the "FTCU" rapper a happy birthday. She turns 42 today, and in honor of the occasion, Akbar wrote her a heartfelt message on X. In it, she refers to Nicki as her big sister, and thanks her for all she's done.

"Happy birthday to my big sister @NICKIMINAJ i love you thank you for all you do for female rap thank you for the tips behind the scenes you have given me thank you for not being who they try to [portray] you to be," she wrote. "Love you."

Akbar V Thanks Nicki Minaj For Her Contributions To Female Rap

This is far from the first time Akbar V has honored Nicki, however. Last summer, she even dropped a song seemingly dedicated to her, which sparked some controversy among fans. While some thought it was a nice gesture, others thought she took things too far. Regardless, she stood by the track and came to her own defense on X. “The fact that folks think she gotta like my post or comment is cr*zy. I’m a fan of hers. I want to follow in her steps in music, period. I love her, I’m inspired [and] [I] don’t care who says it’s [d**k] riding. I don’t care, I rap. I’m a rapper. I looked up to her and still do, every rap [b**ch] [does]," she wrote at the time.