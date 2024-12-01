Nicki Minaj Shares Shady Message For Kai Cenat’s Mother After Thanksgiving Shout-Out

Nicki was just having fun.

Nicki Minaj is certainly no stranger to throwing shade, but social media users recently noticed an unexpected target. Kai Cenat hosted a holiday stream last week, and his mother joined to wish his supporters a happy Thanksgiving. She was even sure to give Nicki Minaj and her Barbz a shoutout, expressing hopes that the femcee and her son enjoy the special occasion.

Instead of sending a similarly positive message her way, however, Nicki took the opportunity to look back on one of the more disappointing moments from her own stream with Cenat. At the time, she had been promised a home-cooked meal but ultimately left hungry. "He said where his plate that yall didn’t have for his mama when she visited hungry that one time in ATL chi when she thought she was getting some good TRINI home cookin but instead she left with a headache & a glass of stale orange juice," she wrote in response to Cenat's mother's message.

Nicki Minaj Recalls Food Mishap

Unsurprisingly, Nicki's post has earned mixed reactions from fans. Some think she's doing too much. Others point out that she was just joking, and that Cenat's mother likely realizes this. After all, Nicki isn't oblivious to the persona she's become known for, as evidenced by a recent interaction with Keke Palmer. Palmer appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last month, where she recalled some solid advice the "FTCU" performer once shared with her. "Look, I don’t read the press," Palmer remembered Nicki saying. "I don’t know everything that’s goin' on'. But I just wanna tell you, nobody knows what it’s like when we turn off the lights and we gotta be with ourselves. So you do whatever you need to do to be good with you."

Nicki had a playful response to Palmer's story on X. "Ummmm…why would she even tell that story? doesn’t she know that could mess up the whole 'bad guy' thing?" she wrote. "Let’s see if she still laughin when she get hit w/that cease & desist chi."

