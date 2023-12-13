Nicki Minaj To Join Kai Cenat For Livestream

Recently, Kai Cenat took to social media to announce an upcoming livestream. Tonight, the streamer will be joined by none other than the Queen of Rap herself, Nicki Minaj. She just unveiled her new album Pink Friday 2 last week, so the duo will surely have plenty to discuss. Based on the comments section, it looks like fans can't wait, with countless viewers noting how Cenat manages to recruit some of the most entertaining guests.

This won't be the first time the two of them went live together, however. Back in October, they joined forces on Instagram Live. They went viral over a hilarious moment, which saw Nicki shutting the 21-year-old down after he asked when her tour would start. It's since been announced to kick off in March. "Have a good night Kai," she told him at the time, winking and ending the Live. Nicki later spoke on their relationship, revealing that the moment was all in good fun.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Projected To Go Number One With "Pink Friday 2," Fans React

Kai Cenat Announces Tonight's Guest

"The fact that some people still don’t understand me and Kai relationship chi," Nicki explained on Instagram. "We from the same county, we can both take it. Pauz. Or my relationship with funny Marco. Some people be thinking Marco is a random cr*zy man on the live. Like that man is a star with his own brand." She went on, expressing frustration with how people continue to misinterpret her. "But y’all I just peeped that they aggravate me just like Akbar do every time and yet I still add them to my lives," she said. "They get on my nerves how they be getting on my nerves. And JT, Flex, Joe."

What do you think of Nicki Minaj joining Kai Cenat for his livestream? Will you be tuning in? What do you think they'll talk about? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: "Pink Friday 2" Sales Projections Increase, Nicki Minaj Promises To Cuss Joe Budden Out: Watch

[Via]