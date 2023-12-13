Nicki Minaj Projected To Go Number One With "Pink Friday 2," Fans React

Nicki Minaj is easily one of the biggest artists in rap. Overall, her place in the genre's history is cemented. Many see her as the greatest woman MC of all time, and it is a fair assessment. She has dropped a couple of classic albums, and to this day, fans are obsessed with her biggest singles. Last Friday, Nicki dropped off her latest album, Pink Friday 2. This is a sequel to her debut, although in name only. The new album does not sound anything like the original Pink Friday, but we digress.

So far, the album has been getting an interesting response from fans. Some adore it, but many others are a bit upset at the direction. After all, they were expecting a lot more pop than we ended up getting. Either way, Nicki is very happy with her album and she is still adding songs to it, every day. Furthermore, the album is set to chart extremely well. As we all know, Nicki has always been an artist who can top the charts with ease. According to Hits Daily Double, that is exactly what she is going to do with her new project.

Nicki Minaj Back On Top

The album is going to sell around 200K units, and that will be enough to hit the number one spot. In the tweets below, you can see that a lot of her biggest supporters believe the numbers could be bigger. Essentially, they are all trying to lock in and get her to even more streams. After all, Minaj is someone who has a pretty large fanbase, and her Stans are committed to making her the highest-selling artist out there. Furthermore, some fans actually believe she would have done a lot better with more promo.

Fans React

With the project out on the market now, let us know what you thought of it, in the comments section below.

