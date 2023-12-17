Nicki Minaj Leaves Kai Cenat's Mom & Sister Starstruck: Watch

The only people who are bigger Nicki Minaj fans than Kai Cenat right now are his mother and sister. Moreover, they met her for the first time during his stream with the rapper, and he surprised them with her presence to wholesome results. They both shed joyful tears, embracing the Trinidadian MC and having a lot of fun with her on stream as they chopped it up, danced, and had a lot of fun. The Twitch giant's twin, Kaiya, is a massive Barb, and following Nicki's birthday wishes to both of them, she was even more grateful. Kaiya penned a sweet message for her fav on Instagram.

"Where do I begin?" Kaiya began her caption alongside a picture of her with Nicki Minaj. "Words can't even explain the LOVE I will ALWAYS HAVE for you! I was 7 years old when I first listened to you. The first album I fell in love with was the first PINK FRIDAY Album. I prayed, dreamed and hoped for this day to come. You’ve been through so much for 15+years and worked so hard!

"YOU ARE THE #1 & ONLY FEMALE RAPPER IN MY EYES!" Kaiya continued. "Thank you for keeping your promise, thank you for listening & supporting the BARBS NICKI. We love you & WILL NEVER STOP DEFENDING YOU! You are beautiful, Your spirit is unmatched and BODY IS TEA!!!! You could’ve been anywhere else in this world and you made sure you supported ME AND MY FAMILY!!! This was my moment 4 life. This was my full circle moment.

"Most of all, I want to give a special thanks to my amazing twin brother @kaicenat!" her message concluded. "We grew up talking about this moment and you brought my dreams to reality! I still can’t even believe i was given this opportunity. I love you so much. Thank you for always taking care of the family and giving me this opportunity of meeting the GENEROUS QUEEN." For more news and the latest updates on Kai Cenat and Nicki Minaj, log back into HNHH.

