Nicki Minaj Updates Fans On The Status Of Her Highly-Anticipated Documentary

Nicki Minaj's recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live has sparked all kinds of discussion around her. One of the highlights came when she dropped a long-awaited update on her Nicki documentary that she's promised in the past. “It is absolutely still coming. I wouldn’t have wanted it to come out right now because it would’ve taken time away from them really listening to the music. Now that they’ve digested the music, the documentary will be a different level of emotional rollercoaster. I’m sharing stuff that probably no one would expect me to share," she explained.

The documentary has gone on quite the journey in the past few years. It was originally announced in 2020 and was intended to drop on HBO Max. Since then updates on the project have been few and far between. Though it initially got a teaser trailer, the only real information Nicki shared was that she was looking for a new distributor for the project. She finally concluded the interview segment by sharing an even more enticing update. Since her tour starts in March of next year, she wants the documentary out before then. Check out the interview segment below.

Nicki Minaj's Documentary Is Still Coming Soon

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj released her 5th studio album Pink Friday 2. It was her first entire new album of studio material since 2018's Queen. The album was met with shrugs by many critics despite Nicki's die-hard fans seeming to love it. She didn't hold anything back from the album either grabbing some of the biggest names in hip-hop for features. Drake, Future, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and J. Cole all make appearances on the album.

Her collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert "Everybody" has been the breakout song form the record so far. It's caught on immediately on social media and numerous fellow celebs have already shared clips of themselves enjoying the track. What do you think of Nicki Minaj promising that her documentary is still coming soon? Do you think it will ever actually come out? Let us know in the comment section below.

