Watch What Happens Live
- MusicNicki Minaj Updates Fans On The Status Of Her Highly-Anticipated DocumentaryNicki's doc might still be coming very soon. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Will Appear On A New Episode Of "Watch What Happens Live"The episode should be out right around when her new album drops.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCardi B Updates Fans On New Album & Tour, Says She Wants To Work With This MCThe "Bongos" star wasn't too detailed in her message, but she let fans know that they'll get to see her live soon enough.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDolly Parton Used Royalties From "I Will Always Love You" To Support Black NeighborhoodThe music icon was asked how she spent the royalties from Whitney Houston's 1992 remake of her song, and she honored the late singer.By Erika Marie
- MusicMary J. Blige Was "Pissed" When Diana Ross Touched Lil Kim's Breast At 1999 VMAsThe singer spoke about having respect for women like Kim, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion.By Erika Marie
- TVAndy Cohen Reveals He Tested Positive For CoronavirusAndy Cohen is the latest celebrity to contract the novel coronavirus.By Aron A.
- TVPorsha Williams Dodges Questions About Dennis McKinley Cheating RumorsThings were a tad awkward.By Erika Marie
- TVAshanti Reveals That She Has Not Seen Nelly Since Their BreakupAshanti is about her business.By Arielle London
- RelationshipsPorsha Williams Is "Re-Engaged" To Dennis McKinley Following His InfidelityThey're still rebuilding trust after he cheated on her while she was pregnant.By Erika Marie
- MusicKelly Rowland Shuts Down Destiny's Child Reunion Rumors, Shares Least Favorite SongA certain DC classic definitely isn't one she likes to perform.By Erika Marie
- MusicJa Rule Admits To Never Watching Fyre Festival Documentaries: “I Lived It"Ja Rule doesn't need to live it twice.By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Makes It Clear She's Dating "Many Men"Wendy Williams' got options. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentPauly D Saw Fyre Festival's Billy McFarland While Visiting "The Situation" In JailThe "Jersey Shore" star was surprised at how relaxed the prison was.By Erika Marie