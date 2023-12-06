Nicki Minaj Will Appear On A New Episode Of "Watch What Happens Live"

It's a big week for Nicki Minaj who is gearing up to release her new album Pink Friday 2. It's her first studio album in 5 years since 2018's Queen and she's been teasing it for week. She even had Lil Wayne fill in for her at a recent Jingle Ball performance just so she could keep her album releasing on time. While all the attention is on Nicki, she's also going to appear on a new episode of Watch What Happens Live.

The host of the show Andy Cohen tweeted the news out earlier today while also calling for fans to contribute to it. "Tweet me all of your questions NOW for @NICKIMINAJ! She will be joining me for an upcoming #WWHL!" his announcement tweet reads. Fans immediately flocked to the comments to share their excitement. Nicki is often bombastic and occasionally even audacious in interviews in a way her Barbz adore. It's unclear when exactly the episode will drop but it's likely to be soon coinciding with the release of her new album which is just a few days away. Check out fan reactions to the announcement below.

Nicki Minaj's "Watch What Happens Live" Episode Coming Soon

Nicki Minaj is doing quite a bit to build up as much hype for Pink Friday 2 as possible. Earlier this week she described it as one of the best albums of all time and plenty of fans believe her. Last month, she did a cover story with Vogue which also included an original freestyle and a special episode of the publication's "73 Questions" show.

In a different social media post, Nicki claimed that the album would reveal one of her "best kept secrets." She also mentioned that it was dedicated to somebody special, both of which got fans wildly speculating about what kind of new information the album will contain. What do you think of Nicki Minaj appearing on Watch What Happens Live right as her new album drops? Let us know in the comment section below.

