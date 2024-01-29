Nicki Minaj Claims She Has Four More Songs Ready To Drop

The Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion beef has dominated the news cycle for days now. It all follows the release of her new song "HISS" last week. The track settles quite a few scores with those who have continued to use Megan's traumatic shooting incident with Tory Lanez as a punchline. After some fans interpreted a line on Nicki's Pink Friday 2 last year as being a bar at Megan's expense, she fired back.

But the wake of the song's release seems to have sent Nicki into a tailspin. The "Everybody" rapper has been extensively posting to Twitter throughout the entire weekend. That's manifested in all kinds of strange ways with incoherent posts spanning thousands of words. But it also manifested in a response track. Nicki dropped "Big Foot" overnight with lyrics that were lifted straight from some of her tweets. The song was met with quite a bit of backlash from fans for its incoherent flows and some claims that appear to be straight-up lies. But it wasn't long after the song was released that Nicki was promising even more. Check out one of her many tweets of the weekend below.

Nicki Minaj Could Drop Even More Songs

In response to a fan speculating that Nicki had even more in the tank, she confirmed it. "I have 4 more baby. 4" she said in her response tweet. It's unclear if she means four more entire diss tracks or just four new songs. Nicki was reportedly working on a deluxe version of her new album Pink Friday 2 before Megan's diss track dropped so it's no surprise that she has some material primed and ready.

For her part, Megan Thee Stallion seems pretty unbothered. She's barely even acknowledged any of Nicki's responses. Instead, she's shared pics to social media appearing to be living her best life despite the beef. What do you think of Nicki's new diss track "Big Foot?" Are you hoping she drops some of the other songs she's reportedly already recorded? Let us know in the comment section below.

