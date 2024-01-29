Nicki Minaj's New Diss Track Roasted By Pimp C's Wife

Everyone in the rap world is talking about Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. A beef that was first set up on Pink Friday 2 last month absolutely erupted over the weekend. That came on the back of Megan Thee Stallion's new single "HISS." While the song is about a lot more than just Nicki and she doesn't mention Nicki by name, for many fans their biggest takeaway was a newly sparked beef between the female MCs.

Nicki Minaj's response to the song was pretty robust. It began with days of tweeting nearly nonstop with some posts spanning hundreds of words of occasionally quite incoherent rambling. That eventually turned into a response song called "Big Foot" which dropped yesterday. The track has received pretty negative reactions online for a variety of reasons. Fans have called her disses weak with lyrics borrowed directly from some of her tweets. They've also critiqued some of her accusations as being complete falsehoods. Even some fellow celebs and rappers have gotten in on the backlash. Check out what Pimp C's wife had to say about the song below.

Pimp C's Wife Nicki Minaj Diss Track

In an Instagram comment, Pimp C's wife Chinara Butler gave her take on the song. "#nickiminaj diss song is A$$ it's going to go double wood! Get some rest and #TryAgain." Fans in the comments mostly shared her sentiments. "I've never seen a unanimous agreement that a song was trash like this ever in hip hop" one of the top comments on a recap of the situation reads.

Despite the near-universal dislike of the song, it is still getting people's attention. The track stood at #2 on the Apple Music charts earlier today behind only Megan's original diss track "HISS." Nicki has also claimed that she had four more songs ready to potentially release soon. What do you think of Pimp C's wife taking shots at Nicki Minaj's new diss track? Do you agree with her take on "Big Foot?" Let us know in the comment section below.

