Akbar V Mentions Biggie’s Late Boyfriend In Fiery Diss Track Response

By Caroline Fisher
Big Game Weekend Hosted by 2 Chainz &amp; Lil Wayne
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Rapper Akbar V attends Big Game Weekend Saturday at Sahara Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Akbar V and Biggie are going at it.

Things got heated during an episode of Baddies Midwest this month when Akbar V got into it with Biggie. Jaidyn Alexis intervened and began to argue with Biggie, resulting in an intense confrontation. Biggie proceeded to preview a diss track about Akbar, which quickly earned a response. In a lengthy social media post, Akbar claimed that their feud was just a storyline for the show at first, but now it appears to be very real.

"Listen me and biggie never had no real issue we talked bout a story line she do this all the time to ahna and Teseki it's becoming a sad case she has to stop the sympathy card," she wrote in part. "When you go to studio and diss me u gotta be prepared for me cuz ion have no limits ... hiphop it's not a sympathy sport it's Barz." Clearly, Akbar meant what she said. Recently, she dropped a diss track of her own and didn't hold back in the slightest.

Akbar V Doesn't Hold Back

In it, she calls out Biggie for her size, name-drops her late boyfriend Dante, and more. So far, the track has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some think she snapped, others think she could have taken things too far, particularly by mentioning the dead. "Damn I don’t like akbar but you cannot deny shorty spit absolute snap fangs! VENOM! lol," one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Akbar ate her up, biggie should've just sat this out," another claims.

Akbar even joined the conversation to clear the air, as some listeners took issue with her dissing Biggie' for her size. "I love my big girls i use to be big and im still big mama but ion play when it comes to this pen ❤️❤️ i love yall," she wrote.

