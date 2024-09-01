Akbar V Shares Alleged DMs With Lil Woody In Response To His "Dirty" Accusation

Akbar V isn't standing for Woody's comments.

Akbar V has responded to Lil Woody's comments about her during the ongoing YSL RICO trial by sharing a screenshot of alleged DMs between the two of them. When Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, showed Woody a picture of Akbar while testifying, he described her as being "dirty as hell back in the day." In the DMs, Woody admits that he was lying about her.

"Chile this y i want never argue with the internet cause if you know you know," Akbar captioned the screenshot. In the messages, Woody seemingly wrote: "I love you ain't mean no harm" and asked why she's "feeding into" the false narrative.

Akbar V Performs During For The People Concert In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 04: Rapper Akbar V performs onstage during 2018 For The People Concert and Block Party at Murphy Park on November 4, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Before posting the DMs, Akbar had gone on a rant about the situation on X (formerly Twitter). "Woody you one lying ass n***a," she wrote in one post with a number of laughing emojis. "You know damn well i never was around u me and u never even like each other you just sitting on that damn stand lying on me .. when was me and u ever around each other ? As i recall when me and thug fell out u never was nowhere around me and the messed up part is you know this when i just heard the call so she said my name you didn't tell her my name until she said it to you … you wanted to say anybody name…. why not the person who was beefing with thug …. you one sick individual …."

Akbar V Speaks Out