Akbar V Shares Alleged DMs With Lil Woody In Response To His "Dirty" Accusation

Akbar V has responded to Lil Woody's comments about her during the ongoing YSL RICO trial by sharing a screenshot of alleged DMs between the two of them. When Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, showed Woody a picture of Akbar while testifying, he described her as being "dirty as hell back in the day." In the DMs, Woody admits that he was lying about her.
"Chile this y i want never argue with the internet cause if you know you know," Akbar captioned the screenshot. In the messages, Woody seemingly wrote: "I love you ain't mean no harm" and asked why she's "feeding into" the false narrative.
Akbar V Performs During For The People Concert In Atlanta
Before posting the DMs, Akbar had gone on a rant about the situation on X (formerly Twitter). "Woody you one lying ass n***a," she wrote in one post with a number of laughing emojis. "You know damn well i never was around u me and u never even like each other you just sitting on that damn stand lying on me .. when was me and u ever around each other ? As i recall when me and thug fell out u never was nowhere around me and the messed up part is you know this when i just heard the call so she said my name you didn't tell her my name until she said it to you … you wanted to say anybody name…. why not the person who was beefing with thug …. you one sick individual …."
Akbar V Speaks Out
In a follow-up, she added: "You saying i was dirty n***a no u was dirty u and ur people as i recall how was i dirty when i was outside in gucci in 2015 let's run pics back." Woody has been making headline after headline in recent days for his testimony in the trial. Be on the lookout for further updates on Akbar V as well as Lil Woody and the YSL RICO trial on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]