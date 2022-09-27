It all began with a subtweet.

As she rang in the last week of September, Cardi B came across a shady tweet from Atlanta-based rapper Akbar V, leading her to subliminally clap back. At the time, the mother of two likely had no idea of the storm of drama that would proceed in the following hours.

Cardi B attends as Playboy celebrates BIGBUNNY Launch at Miami Art Week at Casa Tua on December 03, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Playboy Enterprises International, Inc.)

Akbar V Works with Nicki Minaj

It’s no secret that Cardi’s star has shone brighter than Akbar’s for most of their careers, especially since Bardi won Grammy for Best Rap Album with her debut project. However, Akbar’s felt especially extra braggadocious recently after landing a feature alongside names like BIA and JT on Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix).”

The Barbz and the Bardi Gang have long pinned their favorite artists against one another. Now that Akbar made it clear where she stands in the battle between Cardi and Nicki, it’s not exactly surprising to see her feud with the “Be Careful” artist, though we didn’t foresee things getting this catty.

Subliminal Twitter Shade

Akbar’s initial tweet from yesterday’s blowout read, “If @chartdata ain’t say it we ain’t believing the CAP.” The light Twitter jab came just as Cardi B and GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” hit #1 on Apple Music. The tweet led many to believe that she was throwing shade at Bardi. “Count all the times Chart Data posted [you],” the Grammy Award-winning rap diva clapped back.

Despite the fact that the two hadn’t actually @’d each other yet, Cardi moved the feud offline. Cardi gave her new nemesis a call – something Akbar V clearly wasn’t pleased about. “Who gave this ho Cardi B my number?” she asked in another now-unavailable post. “Gotta be one of y’all weird ass hoes?”

Clearly, the phone conversation didn’t solve much. The Invasion of Privacy artist was back to complaining about “hoes that throw rocks and hide their hands” by Monday mid-afternoon (September 26). “Been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield. Stand on your shit!!!” the “Hot Sh*t” rapper urged Akbar.

Akbar V attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)

Parenting Police and Sex Tape Scandals

After some urging from Cardi, the “Real Atlanta” artist took her foe’s advice. The two began engaging in an all-out Twitter war, pulling out all the stops. The two traded bars regarding such parenting techniques and shared screenshots from previously leaked sex tapes.

“See the difference between me and [you is] I had n***as wanting to put babies in me while I was in the jungle,” Playboy‘s Creative Director wrote to Akbar V. “But I said to myself I won’t put my kids in the same hoods I was raised in, let alone ABANDON THEM.”

As things became increasingly heated, the “WAP” hitmaker took things to a place that some would describe as “too far.” She shared footage from Ak’s previously leaked sex tape on her social media page. “Tell me that you love me,” the Georgia native can be heard requesting of her partner in the clip – a line that Cardi has gone on to make fun of incessantly.

Akbar first expressed anger and disappointment at her fellow rapper’s decision to post the clip (especially since her children might see it again). However, internet sleuths showed Cardi that she previously used an image from the sex tape as cover art. The revelation caused the Cardi Tries host to question the sincerity of Akbar’s desperate plea for the video’s removal.

See the difference between me &u I had Nikkas wanting to put babies In me while I was in the jungle but I said to myself I won’t put my kids in the same hoods I was I raised in let alone ABANDONED THEM ..u had that choice to make as well not once but FIVE TIMES https://t.co/auEacrbpUo — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

Unmmmm wasn’t you bragging about it when the video first came out … talkin bout you got good head ?Anyways imma respect your kids and take it down https://t.co/LFiTV7d1ei — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

WAIT A DAMN MINUTE …she lie to me? https://t.co/elAnEppIkd — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

Offset’s Beef With Lil Baby

It was bad enough that the two women felt the need to bring their children into their beef. When the “Female Kanye” brought CB’s husband, Offset, into the conversation, things really started to pop off.

“Y’all check on Cardi’s hubby, [he] keep getting caught cheating cause her head trash and p*ssy week,” Akbar taunted. “P*ssy weak? Baby, you the one [with] five baby daddies,” Cardi clapped back.

“You gave Thug head and the head wasn’t even good enough for him to stick his d*ck in you. He told you [you] gotta lose weight first. You lost the weight and [he] STILL DIDN’T F*CK YOU [crying laughing emojis].”

After Offset’s name unwillingly entered the chat, he felt compelled to share some words with Akbar. “Somebody check on Offset, he still ain’t got his chain back from #4PF,” she wrote.

If you’re not familiar, AV was referring to the “Ric Flair Drip” artist’s apparent feud with Lil Baby, which most recently made headlines just last month as Baby seemingly threw shade at Set over his lawsuit aimed at Quality Control over his artist rights.

The Migos member claims that he bought himself out of his deal with the label at the beginning of 2021. Subsequently, P and Quality Control released a statement to Rolling Stone denying his claims. “Not only are the accusations in this lawsuit false, they are totally detached from reality. Offset remains a part of QC,” it read.

Offset Joins The Chat

Seeing Lil Baby’s name associated with his clearly didn’t please the 30-year-old rapper as he hopped on Twitter to aggressively lash out at Akbar.

The mother of five alleged that she received a call from the father of five, but he quickly denied it. “Bitch that’s not my number,” ‘Set clapped back. “Why would I call you when bitch already handling you lame ass hoe?”

“Offset calling talking bout [you] shouldn’t have put me in it n*gga, all I got to do is make one call. Three letters, #4PF. [You] gonna shit on yourself like [you] did behind compound,” Akbar alleged in reference to a rumor that the “Bad & Boujee” rapper was attacked by Lil Baby’s crew in 2020.

From the sounds of things, the Atlanta-based artist plans to craft a diss track, which Cardi teased will only “chart on Twitter.” Seeing as Akbar’s account is still suspended, though, it’s unlikely that even that will happen anytime soon.

Back To Business

For the husband and wife’s part, they shut down the “Cold Summer” artists’ claims about their past fidelity struggles the best way they know how – with some NSFW Instagram snaps.

“I fight for my bitches and I’m fighting over d*ck too,” the Hustlers actress captioned the photo dump, which finds her looking as glamorous as ever in a backless black dress, showing off her bodacious behind and colorful tattoo as she leans in close to her longtime partner.

Who do you think would have a better diss track, Cardi B or Akbar V? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.