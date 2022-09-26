No one is safe in Hip Hop beefs, not even husbands. If you’ve been keeping up with social media today, specifically Twitter, then you may have seen the feisty back and forth between Cardi B and Akbar V. The two women in Rap have been shooting off insults throughout the morning and afternoon after Cardi believed that Akbar dropped of some subliminal shade online.

In the latest episode of this ongoing saga, Akbar introduced Offset into the fray after she argued that he called her with threats. Angered by it all, Akbar brought up the rumors that Offset was jumped by Lil Baby’s 4PF crew.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“Somebody check on offset he still ain’t got his chain back from #4pf [crying laughing emojis],” she tweeted. Elsewhere, she wrote, “Y’all check on cardi hubby keep getting caught cheating cause her head trash and p*ssy weak.”

Akbar and Cardi’s spat made its way to text messages, but according to Akbar, Offset also called her to defend his wife. Then, Akbar posted the phone number and added, “U call me from this number lying ass boy .., I guess u the police to suing [Pierre Thomas] after all he done for yo luh break dancing ass.”

“B*tch that’s not my number,” Offset replied. “Why would I call you when b*tch already handling you lame ass hoe.” In another tweet, he wrote, “Police ass how I ain’t called you and If Any N*gga played with me get blitzed ask around ][double exclamation mark emoji].”

Catch more from this conflict below, including Cardi making some allegations about Akbar performing an explicit sex act on “Thug.”