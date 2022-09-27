Cardi B has been on a high all week long after extending her Apple Music record for most number one’s, thanks to her feature on GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2.” The mom of two took to Instagram to celebrate the success of the record with a dance video and some kind words for the 23-year old Memphis rapper.

“GloRilla, cousin! we number on Apple Music! The video doing good,” Cardi said in a video. “We going up!!!! BRING THE TAYLOR PORTS OUT!!!” Taking a break from celebrating her latest chart-topping hit, the Bronx native got involved in a social media spat against Atlanta rapper Akbar V. During their Twitter blowout, Akbar slammed Cardi’s marriage to Offset while Cardi responded calling Akbar and unfit parent. “I said to myself I won’t put my kids in the same hoods I was I raised in let alone ABANDONED THEM,” Cardi tweeted. “U had that choice to make as well not once but FIVE TIMES.”

See the difference between me &u I had Nikkas wanting to put babies In me while I was in the jungle but I said to myself I won’t put my kids in the same hoods I was I raised in let alone ABANDONED THEM ..u had that choice to make as well not once but FIVE TIMES https://t.co/auEacrbpUo — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

Akbar continued to drag Offset’s name into the beef — so much so that the “Code” rapper chimed in via Twitter, calling her a “Police a** h**.” While Akbar continued tweeting about the couple, the war seemed to subside on Cardi and Offset’s end. The “WAP” rapper took to Instagram with a spicy photo of herself alongside her husband, making it clear that she’s not ashamed of defending the father of her children. She shared the intimate photo with her backside out, writing, “I fight for my b***hes and I’m fighter over d*** too.”

As for Akbar, she called out Offset once again for his dance move and claimed that he lied on Pee of Quality Control. Check out more of the Twitter beef below.

I hate a hoe that throw rocks and hide their hands ..been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield.Stand on your shit!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022