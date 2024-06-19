Young Thug Trial: Lil Woody Makes Good Use Of His Week Off With Some Poolside Relaxation

The Young Thug trial has taken various twists and turns.

Overall, the Young Thug trial has proven to be one of the most complicated ongoing stories in hip-hop. There are reports that this trial could very well last all the way until 2027. Moreover, there have been numerous issues involving witnesses and their testimony. There has also been accusations of ex-parte meetings and witness intimidation from the side of the prosecution. Young Thug's lawyer Brian Steel even attempted to have Judge Ural Glanville recused from the trial.

One of the key witnesses in the trial is Lil Woody. As we have reported over the past couple of weeks, the Woody situation has been a bit bizarre, to say the least. He fired his lawyer in the middle of his testimony. Furthermore, he was jailed after refusing to testify during one of the court dates. Not to mention, whenever he does testify, he ends up wasting the court's time by stalling and asking repeated questions. This week, Lil Woody has some time to himself, and it appears as though he is making the most of it.

The Young Thug Trial Continues

On his Instagram story, Lil Woody posted a photo of himself in the pool on a floaty. It was here where he delivered the caption: “Gotta enjoy it before they come and take it." Lil Woody seems to understand that the Young Thug trial could very well become more difficult in the not-so-distant future. Only time will tell how things play out for all of the parties involved here.

Let us know your thoughts on the Young Thug trial, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Thugger is going to be free following this trial? What has been your take on all of the bizarre twists and turns that the trial has taken? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

