Akbar V Sends More Shots At Biggie Through New "Shot O Clock" Music Video

Their beef is still fiery.

Akbar V still wants all the smoke with Biggie, as she just released a music video for the "Shot O Clock" diss track that she launched against her about a month ago. The video isn't much to write home about, but it does make some presumed visual references to Biggie that fans will likely take stronger note of. For those unaware, this all stems from an altercation on Baddies Midwest last month, which even roped Jaidyn Alexis into the drama. Then, Biggie previewed a diss track against Akbar, and she replied with "Shot O Clock," which makes fun of her weight and even references her late boyfriend Dante.

"Listen me and biggie never had no real issue we talked bout a story line she do this all the time to ahna and Teseki it's becoming a sad case she has to stop the sympathy card," Akbar V had expressed on social media regarding this feud. "When you go to studio and diss me u gotta be prepared for me cuz ion have no limits ... hiphop it's not a sympathy sport it's Barz."

Akbar V's Music Video For Biggie Diss

Furthermore, we wonder whether or not this will warrant a strong response from Biggie or if this previews more fire from Akbar V. Either way, odds are that if this issue started in a reality television show environment, then that is most likely where it will find a resolution, as well. So we'll have to stay up to date with Baddies Midwest to see how their rivalry evolves and whether or not they find more ammunition for their lyrics. Elsewhere, Biggie has other problems to handle that aren't coming from Akbar, such as a continued feud with Jela over a fight.