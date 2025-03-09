Akbar V & Alexis Skyy Shows Grown, Sexy, Maturity While Celebrating Pregnancy After Years Of Beefin'

Nearly four years after their explosive feud over parenting, Alexis Skyy and Akbar V surprised fans by reuniting in person. Their 2021 clash went beyond heated words, touching on personal attacks and even insults involving their children. Both later apologized online, but few expected them to make peace face-to-face. That changed this week when the two reality stars posed together at a Pop Out Magazine event celebrating Women’s History Month. Akbar, who recently announced her pregnancy with husband Bean, shared the photos on Instagram. In one, Alexis placed a hand on Akbar’s baby bump as they smiled. Another image included Amy Luciani, Dwight Howard’s fiancée, who also had past tension with Akbar. In her caption, Akbar embraced forgiveness, writing, “Forgiving is soothing for the soul… my sistas @alexisskyy @amylucianiworld.”

Akbar later posted a video thanking Alexis for her heartfelt words at the event. She reflected on their growth, emphasizing her commitment to personal change and faith. “@alexisskyy gave one of the best speeches I’ve heard. I teared up,” she admitted. “I want to be pleasing to God. I’ve been on a journey, and certain things don’t excite me anymore. Being kind, forgiving, and making things right excites me more than ever.” She also extended similar sentiments to Amy Luciani, highlighting their collective maturity.

Akbar V & Alexis Skyy Beef

Their feud began in June 2021 with a physical altercation in Atlanta, later escalating on social media. During their exchange, Alexis accused Akbar of neglecting her children. Akbar retaliated with a cruel remark about Alexis’s daughter, Alaiyah, suggesting her disabilities resulted from drug use during pregnancy. Alexis, deeply hurt, responded with a warning against involving her child. When Akbar apologized later that month, Alexis initially refused to accept it.