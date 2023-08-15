Akbar V
- Pop CultureAkbar V Voices Support For Chris Brown Amid NBA All-Star ControversyAkbar told the internet to "forgive [Brown] and move on."By Ben Mock
- MusicAkbar V Slams Megan Thee Stallion's "Weak" Nicki Minaj DissAccording to Akbar V, Nicki's "bout to clear" Meg.By Caroline Fisher
- TVAkbar V Net Worth 2024: What Is The “LHHATL” Star Worth?Discover Akbar V's rise from humble beginnings to a $7 million net worth, blending reality TV and music.By Axl Banks
- RelationshipsAkbar V Reveals Her Daughter Dora Is "Fighting For Her Life" In The ICU"She's a warrior," Akbar V says of Dora.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCardi B's Tearful Livestream Gets Unsympathetic Response From Akbar VAkbar V had nothing nice to say about Cardi's situation.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAkbar V Finally Meets Drake At Houston Strip Club After Years Of ThirstingAkbar V sees her dream hubby. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureAkbar V Claims To "Rap Circles Around" Other ArtistsAkbar V wants to know why she's left out of so many rap conversations.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureErica Mena's "Monkey" Backlash Leaves Akbar V ConfusedAkbar V has questions.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCasanova Presses Akbar V Over Dice Game In Newly Surfaced VideoThis was a wild and unexpected crossover to witness.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsAkbar V "Prays" Trump Avoids Jail Time: "We Need You"The rapper says, Democrats "got in that chair and gave money to other muthaf*ckin countries."By Alexis Oatman
- MusicNicki Minaj Threatens To Block Akbar V For Posting Toes On IGNicki Minaj doesn't want to see anymore feet pictures from Akbar V.By Cole Blake
- MusicAkbar V Defends Nicki Minaj Tribute Song: “This Generation So F*cked Up”Akbar V has fired back at haters of her new song honoring Nicki Minaj.By Cole Blake