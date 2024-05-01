Akbar V Seemingly Denies Rumor She Was Attacked By One Of Cardi B's Friends

Akbar V has been hanging out in New York recently and it's sparked the rumor mill. Some of the most recent claims revolved around her allegedly being attacked by a friend of NY native Cardi B. The rumors have been swirling around the internet but eventually got loud enough the Akbar herself heard them. So when she recently took to Instagram to talk to her fans she tried to shut the story down while avoiding mentioning it by name.

In the video, she's riding around in the car talking about what she's been up to. While she does confirm she's been hanging out in New York she dances around the obvious topic at hand a bit. Eventually she repeats that she's not discussing anything negative and not sweating the little things. Instead she's opting for positivity, which made fans immediately suspicious. Also increasing fan suspicion is what many think is a cut above one of her eyes in the video. The comment section is full of fans pointing out that she may ot be doing the best job covering up the fact that she was involved in some sort of scuffle. Check out the video of her Instagram live below.

Read More: Akbar V Slams Megan Thee Stallion's "Weak" Nicki Minaj Diss

Akbar V Denies Fight Rumors In Instagram Live

Recently Akbar V made waves for somebody she was hanging out with. Pictures of her and J. Cole together reminded fans that she's been labeled the "female Kanye" online. Cole has recently found himself a target of Kanye West, who took shots at him in the lyrics of his "Like That" remix. West also posted some evocative images to Instagram trying to demean Cole even further.

What do you think of Akbar V denying that she got into a rumored fight with one of Cardi B's friends while in New York? Do you believe her, or do you think the cut above her eye gives away the deception? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Akbar V Net Worth 2024: What Is The “LHHATL” Star Worth?

[Via]