Akbar V Seemingly Denies Rumor She Was Attacked By One Of Cardi B's Friends

BYLavender Alexandria125 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Big Game Weekend Hosted by 2 Chainz &amp; Lil Wayne
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Rapper Akbar V attends Big Game Weekend Saturday at Sahara Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Fans aren't buying her denial for one key reason.

Akbar V has been hanging out in New York recently and it's sparked the rumor mill. Some of the most recent claims revolved around her allegedly being attacked by a friend of NY native Cardi B. The rumors have been swirling around the internet but eventually got loud enough the Akbar herself heard them. So when she recently took to Instagram to talk to her fans she tried to shut the story down while avoiding mentioning it by name.

In the video, she's riding around in the car talking about what she's been up to. While she does confirm she's been hanging out in New York she dances around the obvious topic at hand a bit. Eventually she repeats that she's not discussing anything negative and not sweating the little things. Instead she's opting for positivity, which made fans immediately suspicious. Also increasing fan suspicion is what many think is a cut above one of her eyes in the video. The comment section is full of fans pointing out that she may ot be doing the best job covering up the fact that she was involved in some sort of scuffle. Check out the video of her Instagram live below.

Read More: Akbar V Slams Megan Thee Stallion's "Weak" Nicki Minaj Diss

Akbar V Denies Fight Rumors In Instagram Live

Recently Akbar V made waves for somebody she was hanging out with. Pictures of her and J. Cole together reminded fans that she's been labeled the "female Kanye" online. Cole has recently found himself a target of Kanye West, who took shots at him in the lyrics of his "Like That" remix. West also posted some evocative images to Instagram trying to demean Cole even further.

What do you think of Akbar V denying that she got into a rumored fight with one of Cardi B's friends while in New York? Do you believe her, or do you think the cut above her eye gives away the deception? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Akbar V Net Worth 2024: What Is The “LHHATL” Star Worth?

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Bow Wow's Birthday CelebrationBeefAkbar V Claims To "Rap Circles Around" Other Artists714
2019 Trumpet AwardsBeefAkbar V Reveals Her Daughter Dora Is "Fighting For Her Life" In The ICU4.1K
"Birds Of A Feather 2" Atlanta ScreeningBeefAkbar V Continues To Gas Up Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot," Denies Having Issues With Megan Thee Stallion2.8K
Akbar V Nicki Minaj SongBeefAkbar V Promotes Upcoming Single Seemingly Dedicated To Nicki Minaj1454