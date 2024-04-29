J Cole Links Up With "Female Kanye" Akbar V Amidst Kanye West Feud

J Cole has had a rough couple months. He went from being one of the most highly-rated emcees in the game, one of the self-proclaimed "Big Three," to becoming a punchline for many. Cole's decision to take back his Kendrick Lamar diss led to other rappers dismissing him, including Kanye West. The "Carnival" hitmaker even dissed Cole on the "Like That" remix. Still, Cole is keeping a cool head. The rapper posed for a photo with Kanye's so-called female counterpart, Akbar V.

Akbar V is best known for her stint on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. Her boisterous personality and penchant for branding made her an instant standout among the cast. She dubbed herself the "Queen of Atlanta," and in one memorable tweet, she decided that she should be recognized as the "female" Kanye West. "I'm the female Kanye West," she asserted in 2022. "So if anybody was wondering why I speak my mind... ask him why he speak his." In addition to her reality star status, however, Akbar V is also an aspiring rap star.

Read More: Dame Dash Admits He's "Disappointed" In J Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

J Cole And Akbar V Posed For A Photo

She's dropped four albums since arriving on the scene in 2017. She also feels that she's underrated when it comes to her rhyming skills. "Why am I left out of these rap conversations when i [rap] circles around a lot of male's and female's?" she tweeted in 2023. "Please don't say drama cause a lot of these rap girls be in drama. and I ain't even been in drama lately I been in studio and taking care my Fam."

J. Cole's expression in the photo led to several jokes in the comment section, with many claiming that he looked scared. "Cole, blink twice if you need assistance," one user wrote. Another theorized that J. Cole was just being nice by agreeing to the photo. "He’s looking like 'Let me just take this picture, so she can get out of my face,'" they added.

J. Cole has seen brighter days, but things may be turning around. The rapper has already begun to drum up buzz for his upcoming album, The Fall Off. The highly anticipated sequel to Cole's The Come Up, The Fall Off has earned praise from those close to him. Daylyt, who had a guest verse on Might Delete Later, tweeted that Cole's rapping is next level on the album. "It’s one of the best levels of rapping I have ever witnessed," he wrote. "Cole is going out with a nuclear missile."

Read More: J. Cole's Deleted "7 Minute Drill" Still Makes An Impressive Debut On Billboard Hot 100