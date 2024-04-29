J Cole Collaborator Daylyt Reveals He Heard "The Fall Off," His Reaction Has Us Pumped

J Cole has been through the wringer over the last month or so. He has had to deal with severe amounts of backlash from fans and peers alike for how he has gone about handling the Kendrick Lamar diss. The apology really turned a lot of people off, while a small group was fine with it, as it is his not what drives him as a rapper. So much so, that he went and removed "7 Minute Drill" from his surprise mixtape Might Delete Later. Additionally, Kanye West recently piled on the lyricist with his "Like That" remix, saying, "Play J. Cole, get the p***y dry." But the comeback for J Cole could be massive, as one of his recent collaborators, Daylyt, reveals that he was thoroughly impressed with The Fall Off.

The rumored send off album has been mercilessly teased for years, as we are still awaiting an official release date for it. But with the recent vlogs on YouTube showing some behind the scenes of the album, the hope is it will be out sooner than later at this point. Daylyt, who was a feature on the Might Delete Later cut "Pi," recently heard The Fall Off and had nothing but glowing reviews for it. A YouTube channel screen recorded the Instagram live session in which Daylyt spoke about it and has us even more excited for what is to come.

Read More: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Unhinged After Being Denied Entry At Paris Nightclub: Watch

Daylyt Has Huge Praise For J Cole & "The Fall Off"

If you want to skip to the comments about it, fast forward to around the 17:45 mark. "Ima say it loud and clear. I heard 'The Fall Off,' I'm spillin' the beans, it’s one of the best levels of rapping I have ever witnessed," Daylyt said. "Cole is goin' out with a nuclear missile, I'm tellin' y'all that... he literally was like 'I don't give a f*** about the radio, I just wanna show the world my pen before I die.'"

What are your thoughts on Daylyt saying The Fall Off is "one of the best levels of rapping I have ever heard?" Do you think this will be the best album that J Cole ever drops, why or why not? When do you think we are getting this album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding J Cole and The Fall Off. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR Wants To See Things Through On "Make It To The Morning"