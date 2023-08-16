Reason Boldly States J. Cole Will Surpass Kendrick Lamar After “The Fall Off”

Reason has high hopes for J. Cole’s “The Fall Off.”

Reason’s issues with Top Dawg Entertainment spilled out into the public eye last week. The TDE rapper and label president Moosa went head-to-head on the Bacc On Figg podcast over Reason’s release schedule. However, one thing Reason made clear is that he’s received plenty of love from the Dreamville crew over the years. He’s a frequent contributor to the Dreamville compilation efforts and it seems that he got the opportunity to hear some new music from J Cole.

During a recent interview on New Rory & Mal, Reason reflected on Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” verse before sharing his thoughts on J Cole’s upcoming album, The Fall Off. Reason explained that Cole is on pace to surpass Kendrick Lamar once the new album drops. “I think when The Fall Off drops, only on the strength of — ’cause TDE fans are f**king crazy — not ’cause he’s better than Dot, but just because he’s been more active. I feel like when The Fall Off drops, the fruits of his labor from being so active are gonna show,” Reason explained.

Reason On J Cole’s New Album

Fans have frequently debated whether J Cole or Kendrick Lamar is the better rapper. Although Kendrick’s earned a list of accolades that have set him apart from his peers in hip-hop, J Cole’s undoubtedly been far more consistent in recent years. Projects like K.O.D. and The Off-Season silenced many of Cole’s critics over the years. However, Reason feels as though Kendrick and J Cole have their respective moments. “But they’ve done this for years, though. To me, they’ve kinda like — Dot is bigger at this point, Cole [is bigger at that point]. They’ve kinda done that for a long time,” he explained.

Reason is fresh off of the release of his latest album, Porches, which arrived on Aug. 11th. The body of work boasts an array of features from TDE artists including Doechii, Ray Vaughn, Sir, and Zacari. Artists like Baby Tate and London Money also appear across the tracklist. Maybe, we’ll see him on J Cole’s upcoming album, which has yet to secure a release date. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates. 

