Rapper Reason’s 7 Hottest Collabs

Reason is officially in beast mode, with his second studio album arriving this Friday, August 11. The Porches project is the Carson, California rapper’s third release under Top Dawg Entertainment. It follows 2020’s New Beginnings and the 2018 re-release of his There You Have It mixtape. In promoting his upcoming album, Reason appeared on the BACKONFIGG podcast, discussing his place on TDE and his relationship with his labelmates. He also expressed frustrations with his album’s rollout. Label co-president Moosa called into the livestream, confronting Reason for his comments, resulting in an on-air tiff between the two.

Despite the disagreements between him and his label, Reason assured fans that Porches would be the “best hip hop album of the year.” Throughout his career, he has worked with notable names in hip hop, including many of his TDE contemporaries. As we wait for Reason’s next project to be released this Friday, we are looking at his best collaborations so far. This list contains both Reason’s songs and tracks on which he had a prominent feature. Ranked from least to greatest, here are Reason’s seven hottest collaborations. Take a look at the list below.

7. “LamboTruck” with Cozz & Childish Major (2019)

The TDE and Dreamville labels have hosted incredible talents on their rosters, with fans often comparing the two. On “LamboTruck,” we see Reason and Cozz go back and forth, rapping about being undervalued on their successful labels. They compare themselves and their labelmates, taking things to the extreme by planning a robbery of their bosses. In an exchange of bars that emulates Eminem and Dr. Dre’s “Guilty Conscience,” Reason and Cozz hatch their plan and showcase their chemistry. Additionally, Childish Major’s chorus rounds out this highlight from Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers 3 compilation.

6. “Extinct” feat. Isaiah Rashad and JID (2022)

Another collaboration between members of TDE and Dreamville, Reason features Isaiah Rashad and JID on “Extinct,” a standout track from New Beginnings. The instrumental, which repurposes a sample used by both Westside Gunn and Joey Bada$$, allows the three to exhibit their unique flows. Reason’s deep voice cuts through the beat while JID skips over it, with his high vocal tone complimenting the melody. Isaiah Rashad, who has clearly influenced the two of them, provides his signature wordplay and nonchalant delivery.

5. “I Can Make It” feat. Rapsody (2020)

Many of Reason’s best collaborations are when he links up with members of the TDE and Dreamville camps, but one of his most memorable collaborative moments is “I Can Make It.” The song sees Reason recruiting Rapsody for one of the best songs on his debut album. The two rap about making it in the music industry with different perspectives. Rapsody’s commanding voice and lyrical ability allow her to outshine almost anyone, and she does exactly that on this song. One of the track’s best lyrics is when Rapsody likens her bars to that of a Tommy gun while sneaking in a Peaky Blinders reference. She raps, “I can make you understand the inner workings of a spitter / That let off like Tommy, boy, no Hilfiger, he’ll figure.”

The menacing instrumental on “Pop Sh*t” allows Reason to flex his rapping skills while ScHoolboy Q makes the song his own. The two deliver violent street raps that bring the best out of each other. Reason steps his game up as he raps beside one of the most successful rappers from TDE. ScHoolboy Q is at his most focused since Blank Face LP, spitting mean bars with a touch of humor. The beat works for both of their rap styles and emulates the prime eras of TDE.

3. “Revenge” With Lute, Omen, Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, & Childish Major (2020)

Reason collaborates with a host of different artists on “Revenge,” a standout moment on the deluxe edition of Dreamville’s 2019 compilation. EARTHGANG, Childish Major, Lute, Omen, and Reason all contribute verses about overcoming obstacles in life. Ari Lennox takes the spotlight without saying a single word on the chorus, just singing a couple of “oohs” and “aye’s.” An introspective song with vulnerable moments, each rapper brings their best effort. Still, Reason closes the song with arguably the best verse.

2. “Still Up” – EARTHGANG feat. Reason (2020)

“Still Up” is another collaboration between EARTHGANG and Reason on the Revenge of the Dreamers 3 deluxe. Over an exciting bass-heavy instrumental, Olu starts the song with a playful chorus before Reason floats over the beat. Weaving between different flows, he spits one of his hardest verses full of clever schemes. WowGr8 comes next, keeping the upbeat energy with a rapid flow. The knocking beat works for both Reason and EARTHGANG, allowing the three to showcase their skills and personalities.

Arguably Reason’s best song to date, he teams up with Ab-Soul on “Flick It Up.” The two had previously collaborated on “Trapped In” and again joined forces on this upbeat banger. Both hailing from Carson, California, Reason has better chemistry with Ab-Soul than anyone else on the TDE label. The song is catchy but full of slick bars from Reason and Ab-Soul. The two switch between flows in their verses, impressing with skillful rhymes and punchlines. Songs like “Flick It Up” showcases Reason’s ability to craft quality songs, which he likely will continue to do on his upcoming album.

[via]