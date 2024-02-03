J. Cole Reportedly Confirms New Album "The Fall Off" Is Almost Complete

Yesterday, Drake and J. Cole kicked off their eagerly anticipated Big As The What? tour in Tampa. It goes without saying that the show was a sight to see, with countless fans hitting social media to rave about the performance. Concertgoers got to watch each artist perform their hits, and at one point, the duo even joined forces to perform their 2011 Cole World: The Sideline Story collab, "In The Morning." They also impressed fans with an explosive performance of their For All The Dogs collab, "First Person Shooter."

The tour, which is an extension of Drake's It's All A Blur tour with 21 S*vage, is sure to make many more headlines in months to come. With just one stop under their belt, they've already gotten fans' attention with wild costumes, throwbacks, and more. Of course, there's also bound to be plenty of exciting news shared onstage, as evidenced by J. Cole's latest announcement.

J. Cole Shares Exciting News At First Big As The What? Tour Stop

Reportedly, during the show last night, J. Cole confirmed that his upcoming album The Fall Off is in its final stages. While he didn't share many more details than that, listeners can't wait to hear what else he has up his sleeve, following a year of successful collabs. Just last month, it was announced that he'd be teaming up with Kodak Black for a new song, though further details on that also remain unclear. The announcement received mixed reactions from fans, with many claiming that the match-up was all wrong. Either way, fans remain curious as to what they'll come up with.

