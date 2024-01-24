J. Cole Named Best Rapper Of 2023 By Complex, Debate Ensues

Complex has named J. Cole the best rapper of 2023 for a piece in which they pick an artist who dominated each year since 1979. In doing so, Complex argues Cole has “over a dozen standout features across several genres” and cites “First Person Shooter,” “The Secret Recipe,” “All My Life,” “Evil Ways,” “Thanks,” “On My Block,” “Passport Bros,” and more as examples. The outlet also notes that “First Person Shooter” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Cole managed to assert his dominance and showcase his lyrical prowess without even putting out a solo album,” the staff writes. “On the 13 songs that Cole appeared in 2023, he always delivered the track’s best performance, even when rapping with fellow heavyweights like Drake, Lil Durk, and Lil Yachty. Every new Cole verse was a moment that had the rap world buzzing, and he was able to do this in several genres, from Afrobeats and R&B to K-pop, and trap.”

Read More: Social Media Reacts To Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" Being Best Rap Song Of 2023 On "Rolling Stone" List

J. Cole Performs At Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 27: J. Cole performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The decision has warranted plenty of debate on social media. When TheHipHopWolf posted the ranking on Instagram, one fan argued Drake outperformed Cole on both of their 2023 collaborations. "No disrespect… Drake ripped him on both songs…. Drake is sadly the best male rapper and it’s not close," they commented. Another wrote: "I know like 10 local rappers more worthy of that bold ass title lol." Many also defended Cole's placement. One fan remarked: "Yes. He's the last of a dying breed from the previous era and still the best of the current era."

Complex Ranks J. Cole As The Top Rapper Of 2023

In previous years on the ranking, Complex picked 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Tyler, The Creator, and more as top rappers. Be on the lookout for further updates on J. Cole on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jay-Z Shares His "Year End Picks" Playlist For 2023 On Tidal

[Via]