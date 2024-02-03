Drake Gets Clowned Online For Bizarre New Tour Outfit

Drake just kicked off the joint J. Cole tour Big As The What? in Tampa on Friday (February 2), for which you can find the setlist here. While fans loved it and had so many amazing moments to chew on, they also found plenty of reasons to have a laugh. Moreover, one of the main ones was the bizarre outfit that he chose to wear to open the trek, which is an expansion of his previous It's All A Blur tour with 21 S*vage. From footage below, you can see that Drizzy wore some sort of spine on his back, or maybe the back of a stegosaurus, or something else entirely that we're just missing.

Furthermore, maybe you might've expected this to be a designer look, but there's no info on any of that so far. Maybe Drake is shouting out Louis Vuitton's latest foray into fashion: an Attack on Titan tribute that many fans referenced in the comments of the post below. Jokes aside, this is far from the first time his style got clowned online, but if nothing else, he does have pretty comfy and cozy drip. This new fit doesn't fit into that category, but we're sure the 37-year-old will have more curious choices to show off that look more snug.

In other news, you may remember some headlines from last year about Drake taking a break from music for a year or so. Still, that mostly relates to his solo catalog, as many fans think he might have another collab with a new-gen leader coming very soon. The Toronto superstar recently had a FaceTime call with Yeat, which riled up his die-hards for another link-up. "IDGAF" was arguably one of the woozy rage exponent's biggest commercial moments of his career so far, and he's poised to focus more on his best moments moving forward.

Meanwhile, the 6ix God recently celebrated a massive career achievement. He spent 500 weeks on Billboard's Artist 100 chart, and still racks up more and more weeks by that metric. Drake isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and he'll make sure you squint at his fits for the foreseeable future. For more news and the latest updates on him, check back in with HNHH.

