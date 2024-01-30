Drake Spends His 500th Week On The Artist 100 Chart

Almost a decade ago Billboard introduced a new chart meant to track an artist's success across all charts and metrics in a given week. That was called the Artist 100 and it can be loosely interpreted as the most popular artist in a given week. Unsurprisingly, the most commercially dominant artist of the last decade has achieved things on the chart nobody else can manage. Drake's newest achievement is yet another sign of not just the volume of his commercial dominance, but the longevity.

Drake has officially spent a full 500 weeks on the Artist 100 chart, becoming the first artist to do so. He also achieved the feat as quickly as possible as this week's Artist 100 is the 500th edition of the chart. Drizzy is the only artist who has appeared on every single Artist 100 throughout its entire existence. Only Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars are within 25 weeks of Drake's record-setting tenure. He turns up at number 4 on this week's chart, meaning he likely isn't fading from the Artist 100 any time soon. Check out the full scope of his achievement below.

Read More: Drake's "For All The Dogs": 5 Highlights

Drake's Record Extending Artist 100 Tenure

Many think that Drake is included among those that Megan Thee Stallion took shots at on "HISS." That would make sense as he dropped an offensive bar about her Tory Lanez shooting incident on last year's Her Loss. Despite the buzz of a dizz, Drizzy has been silent on the matter on social media.

He's had plenty of public opportunities to comment as he's popped up all over the place recently. He and Adonis were courtside for a Knicks/Heat game over the weekend. Shortly afterward he was out partying in New York with Cash Cobain and Fivio Foreign. That was just a few days after he was hanging out with Lil Yachty and hitting some different New York City clubs. What do you think of Drake appearing on every single Artist 100 chart for almost a full decade? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

