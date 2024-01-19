Drake Hit With Unrelenting Barrage Of Jokes After Debuting His New Outfit

The man cannot catch a break sometimes.

BYAlexander Cole
Drake had himself a pretty interesting 2023. Overall, he got to go on tour with 21 Savage, where he made tens of millions of dollars. Furthermore, he came through with another platinum album in For All The Dogs. Upon release, the album received a lot of flack from the critics. However, there were still quite a few people who ended up liking it. After all, the megastar's music is hard to hate sometimes, as it is packed with melody and unintentionally funny bars. Either way, it was a big year for him.

In 2024, he is going to be on a mission to continue his decade-long run. Early in the year, he will be going on tour with J. Cole, which is most certainly going to be massive. Although he doesn't have any plans for an album just yet, you never really know which Drizzy. That said, he is enjoying some time off right now, and recently, he took to Instagram to show off a new outfit that had him inspired. From the Timbs to the checkered jacket, it is clear that Drizzy was feeling himself. Unfortunately, fans didn't have the same opinion.

Drake Has Some New Clothes

In the comments to The Neighborhood Talk post above, you can see all sorts of jokes that were made at Drake's expense. Needless to say, the fans out there are very creative. "He looks like a public defender," one person said. "That’s how the H&M managers be dressing," said another. Some of the jokes even got a bit too specific as someone wrote, "He looks like one of those gangster cats from Tom & Jerry." If there is anything that is confirmed here, it is the fact that the internet is extremely creative on all matters pertaining to Drake.

Let us know what you think of the outfit, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

