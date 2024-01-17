Drake Delivers A Stern Message To The Older Generation

Drake is someone who has gone through a lot during his time in the hip-hop world. Overall, he was hated on by the older generation when he came into the game. Although his first few projects were homages to the likes of Joe Budden, he still didn't get respect from lyricists. He had a lot of tracks that were in the pop lane, and his penchant for sensitivity definitely rubbed some the wrong way. However, he was able to make his way to the upper echelon of the rap world, and he has stayed there for over a decade.

Recently, Drake caught some flack from none other than legend Yasiin Bey. Overall, this is due to the fact that Bey believes Drizzy is more of a pop artist than a hip-hop artist. This led to a pretty lengthy debate about whether or not this is true. Just yesterday, we reported on how Drake clapped back at the legendary rapper. Last night, it seemed as though the Canadian megastar had even more to say on the situation. Below, you can find his Instagram story in which he laments the entire ordeal.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

Drake Speaks

"Journalistic world cashing out on negativity and discouraging the youth from finding their way now more than ever," Drake wrote. "The noise is all calculated keep pushing forward." Clearly, the artist believes that the fallout from the Yasiin Bey comments will lead to some young artists feeling discouraged. Of course, this could certainly be the case. However, most artists are going to do what they want. There is a lot of innovation right now, and some would say hip-hop's subgenres are more diverse than ever before.

Be sure to let us know what you think of Drake and his comments, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Drake's "For All The Dogs": 5 Highlights