Drake & J. Cole Perform "In The Morning" For First Time In 10 Years: See Tour Setlist

The Big As The What? tour officially kicked off in Tampa on Friday (February 2), and fans couldn't be more excited for this Super Bowl. Moreover, Drake and J. Cole reportedly performed a whopping 53 songs in total across their solo discographies and collaborative efforts for their opening show. Of course, some of these tracks were shortened, mixed with others, and altered to make it a cohesive and engaging rapid-fire experience. It was a lot of material from the Toronto superstar, which isn't surprising considering that this is an "expansion" of his It's All A Blur trek with 21 S*vage. Still, it's been great to see highlights from this online, especially their first performance on their collab "In The Morning" in over a decade.

Furthermore, this setlist includes classic cuts from their early 2010s eras, as well as some of their more recent releases. Drake's For All The Dogs shows up quite a bit here, and J. Cole performed an acapella version of one of his best 2023 features, Lil Yachty's "The Secret Recipe." In addition, the two also reflected strong chemistry from what we've seen online, which is unsurprising considering their close relationship and bond. One collab track they apparently didn't perform this time, though, is "Evil Ways," one of their most recent lyrical stunners.

J. Cole & Drake Perform "In The Morning" For The First Time In Over A Decade: Watch

Regardless, amid all their success and acclaim, we're sure that they will find new ways to deliver this experience. They might change the tracklist here and there, plus hopefully accommodate for some special guests. All in all, this first night of the tour is a very good sign of what's to come, and you can check out February 2's setlist below to see that for yourself. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake, J. Cole, and their joint tour.

"Virginia Beach" "Marvin's Room" "Teenage Fever" "Feel No Ways" "Jungle" "Over" "Headlines" "The Motto" "HYFR" "Started From The Bottom" "Energy" "Know Yourself" "Nonstop" "Daylight" "MELTDOWN" "SICKO MODE" "Laugh Now, Cry Later" "God's Plan" "Child's Play" "In My Feelings" "Nice For What" "Calling For You" "Cameras" "Rich Baby Daddy" "Search & Rescue" "Controlla" "Too Good" "Find Your Love" "Hold On We're Going Home" "Passionfruit" "Work" "One Dance" "Gently" "MIDDLE CHILD" "Wet Dreamz" "A Tale Of 2 Citiez" "G.O.M.D." "Power Trip" "The London" "a lot" "Love Yourz" "The Secret Recipe (Acapella)" "No Role Modelz" "In The Morning" "First Person Shooter" "P***y & Millions" "Knife Talk" "Rich Flex" "IDGAF" "You Broke My Heart" "Amen" "Slime You Out" "Trophies (Band)"

