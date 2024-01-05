Nicki Minaj Reveals J. Cole Was Hyped To Hear "FTCU" And That The Song Almost Went To Drake

Nicki spoke extensively about her new album in the interview.

BYLavender Alexandria
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 11, 2023

Last month, Nicki Minaj released her highly-anticipated 5th studio album Pink Friday 2. It was her first new album in 5 years dating back to 2018's Queen. The project is a feature-packed affair with appearances from major artists like Lil Wayne, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert. Another artist that provides a major contribution to the album is J. Cole. He appears for a memorable feature on the track "Let Me Calm Down" but that isn't the only contribution he made to the project.

During a recent interview on Apple Music 1, Nicki revealed some behind-the-scenes details about Cole's contributions. “After I played him that song, I played him ‘FTCU.' I was like, ‘Yo, I don’t like playing my music, but I’ll let you hear another song.’ So I played him that. And when that second verse came in, his reaction is why that song is so high. She also revealed that the song almost went to Drake for his album For All The Dogs. “Because Drake had originally loved that song. While he was working on his album, he was thinking about if that could fit for his album as well. Because I sent it to him when I did it, because I loved the beat. But I wasn’t sure about the chorus." Check out the full interview below.

Read More: What Is Nicki Minaj's Best-Selling Album?

Nicki Minaj Talks "FTCU"

J. Cole turned out to be a pretty good judge of the track as it's been successful since the album dropped. It debuted at #42 on the Hot 100 even among a massive influx of holiday music. The track is hanging on as well popping up at #53 on the charts this week. It's expected to make a big jump on the next chart, even potentially as high as the top 20

As much of the Christmas music begins to leave the Hot 100 numerous songs are expected to make massive jumps up the chart. What do you think of Nicki Minaj revealing that J. Cole originally loved "FTCU" when he heard it before her new album dropped? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Was Nicki Minaj's Debut Single?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.