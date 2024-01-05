Nicki Minaj Reveals J. Cole Was Hyped To Hear "FTCU" And That The Song Almost Went To Drake

Last month, Nicki Minaj released her highly-anticipated 5th studio album Pink Friday 2. It was her first new album in 5 years dating back to 2018's Queen. The project is a feature-packed affair with appearances from major artists like Lil Wayne, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert. Another artist that provides a major contribution to the album is J. Cole. He appears for a memorable feature on the track "Let Me Calm Down" but that isn't the only contribution he made to the project.

During a recent interview on Apple Music 1, Nicki revealed some behind-the-scenes details about Cole's contributions. “After I played him that song, I played him ‘FTCU.' I was like, ‘Yo, I don’t like playing my music, but I’ll let you hear another song.’ So I played him that. And when that second verse came in, his reaction is why that song is so high. She also revealed that the song almost went to Drake for his album For All The Dogs. “Because Drake had originally loved that song. While he was working on his album, he was thinking about if that could fit for his album as well. Because I sent it to him when I did it, because I loved the beat. But I wasn’t sure about the chorus." Check out the full interview below.

Read More: What Is Nicki Minaj's Best-Selling Album?

Nicki Minaj Talks "FTCU"

J. Cole turned out to be a pretty good judge of the track as it's been successful since the album dropped. It debuted at #42 on the Hot 100 even among a massive influx of holiday music. The track is hanging on as well popping up at #53 on the charts this week. It's expected to make a big jump on the next chart, even potentially as high as the top 20

As much of the Christmas music begins to leave the Hot 100 numerous songs are expected to make massive jumps up the chart. What do you think of Nicki Minaj revealing that J. Cole originally loved "FTCU" when he heard it before her new album dropped? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Was Nicki Minaj's Debut Single?

[Via]