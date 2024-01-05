Nicki Minaj Teases Possibile New Version Of "FTCU" With A Male Rapper

Nicki Minaj is someone who loves to keep her fans engaged with her music and the process of making it happen. That was especially true throughout the rollout of Pink Friday 2. The album of course is a long-awaited sequel to her first Pink Friday, which was released back in 2010. While it has not been as well received as the pilot entry, the second installment has plenty of bangers on it.

One of which is the third cut, "FTCU." It features a banging trap instrumental from the ever-so-talented ATL Jacob. One of the main draws of the song is the presumable shot thrown in the direction of Megan Thee Stallion. "Stay in your Tory lane, b****, I’m not Iggy." While it is a fun listen on its own, there could be a new edition in the works.

Nicki Minaj Has Her Barbz Guessing

According to HipHopDX, the Queen of New York sent out a tweet that has since been deleted. She throws out the question for her Barbz to debate over. "If there were a male rapper featured on the 3rd verse of "FTCU," who would be your guess? #PinkFriday2." Fans in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram post had plenty of interaction as they gave their ideal partner in rhyme. "BIG SEAN would body that Verse like Nicki bodied her A$$ verse," one person says. Another goes, "2 Chainz, I was already surprised he wasn’t on the album. But he def gone match her sassy/bougie. 💁🏾‍♂️😂 Easy." A few others that were guessed were Moneybagg Yo, Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, Gunna, and more.

What are your initial thoughts on Nicki Minaj hinting at a male feature for "FTCU?" Is this the best song from Pink Friday 2, why or why not? Who do you think would be the perfect fit for this beat and why? Is this album still in your rotation? Does Nicki treat her fanbase the best out of any rapper? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Nicki Minaj. Finally, stay with with us for everything else going on around the music world.

