Nicki Minaj Salutes J. Cole For Out-Rapping Her On "Let Me Calm Down" Off "Pink Friday 2"

During Nicki Minaj's recent interview with Joe Budden, they spoke about her love for female rappers, her new album Pink Friday 2, and so much more. However, one of the most compelling and, for hip-hop fans, fulfilling parts of their talk came when she put her promo aside to give props to a truly excellent verse on the project. Moreover, Roman shouted out J. Cole for having, in her opinion, the better verse on their collaboration, "Let Me Calm Down." The track is an easy standout on this new LP, and one that both MCs do a great job of attacking. In fact, it's funny how Budden tried to even the playing field, but the Trinidadian superstar still admitted that she got trounced.

"Boy, [you were] bold for even calling Jermaine Cole, 'cause he's been on a rampage," Joe Budden told Nicki Minaj. "He's been tearing n***as up, he been tearing n***as up. He didn't do it to you, though!" which caused her to laugh. "Yes, he did," the 41-year-old conceded. "Yes the f**k he did. I'm just telling you that he did. Abso-f***ing-lutely. I want the person to be the best, I want the person to give me the best verse. Like, that made me know that he respected me and cared about my project."

Nicki Minaj Declares J. Cole Had The Better Verse On "Let Me Calm Down": Watch

Previously, Nicki Minaj expressed heartfelt gratitude and happiness concerning this team-up on Twitter. "This man J. Cole had a 2 hour talk with me. 2. Two!!!!" she wrote. "Didn’t realize I was sitting on a therapist couch but ummm 2 days later I heard this verse & couldn’t stop crying. The end. In a world where we know EXACTLY how & WHEN to tear each other apart, there are still Kings & Queens who know how to put ppl back together. Patch them up. Heal them. Empower them. Understand them. Listen to them. Make them do the most beautiful thing a human being can do. Smile.

"After having #papabear I couldn’t wait for the day he’d smile @ me," she continued. "First smile? It was one day when I blew a kiss @ him. I said 'papa mmuuuaahhhhh!!!!' then? Time froze. Froze. He smiled? He smiled. At Me? Looking directly in my eyes? Yes. Me? Held back the tears & just kept doing a billion more times. I cried later. I’ve been trying to make him smile every day since… lol he actually makes me crack up laughing all the time. No idea where he got all that personality from but y’all pray for me. Anyway, Cole… It’s been a long time coming, but the barbz welcome you with open arms to #GagCity. We appreciate you. We hope you stay." For more news and updates on Nicki Minaj and J. Cole, stick around on HNHH.

