Nicki Minaj Announces Headlining Set At J. Cole's Dreamville Festival

Over the weekend, Nicki Minaj released her highly-anticipated new album Pink Friday 2. The project marked her first new studio album in 5 years and the sequel to one of her most beloved projects from over a decade ago. Unsurprisingly, the album is a massive undertaking. She delivers 22 tracks which span 80 minutes of material and contain numerous high-profile features. Lil Wayne, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, and Future appear on the album among others. One artist who makes an appearance is J. Cole. He lends a guest verse to the song "Let Me Calm Down" on the first half of the album.

But the pair's collaboration goes beyond just the song itself. Earlier today Nicki Minaj officially announced the Pink Friday 2 World Tour. The tour will take off in March of next year and run until June while hitting numerous North American and European cities. She also promised that even more dates would be announced in the future. Two of the dates on her tour are for festivals including her headlining spot at Rolling Loud which was already announced. But she confirmed her appearance at a second festival just a few weeks later whose lineup hasn't been released yet. Check out her full tour announcement below.

Nicki Minaj Confirms Dreamville Appearance

On April 7th of next year, Nicki Minaj will play the newest edition of J. Cole's Dreamville Festival. The fest has been a staple of the legendary rapper's label for years and often features many of Dreamville's own artists alongside some of the biggest and best voices in hip-hop. The full roster for the festival's 2024 edition hasn't been released yet but when it is, Nicki will be included.

The breakout track from Pink Friday 2 so far seems to be "Everybody" with Lil Uzi Vert. North West already professed herself as a fan of the track when she shared a video of her dancing to it. Billboard put it at number one on their ranking of every song on the album. That prompted Nicki to explain that the track was originally written in just 5 minutes for her collab with Call Of Duty. What do you think of Nicki Minaj being one of the headliners at next year's Dreamville Festival? Let us know in the comment section below.

