Nicki Minaj Can't Believe Papa Bear Doesn't Like Rice Krispy Treats

Despite Nicki Minaj being notoriously private about her child's life, he's become pretty beloved among her fanbase. The Barbz don't even know his actual name, instead referring to him by the nickname given to him by Nicki, Papa Bear. Fans eat up any content they can get of the young child whether it's pictures of him looking adorable or anecdotes about things he says and does. In a recent tweet, Nicki shared yet another one of these stories to the delight of many fans.

At the center of it all are the classic Rice Krispy Treats snack. Nicki is clearly a big fan of the sweets and can't believe that Papa Bear doesn't feel similar. "I have NEVER in my LIFE met a kid who didn’t like Rice Krispies treats. In the hood that was considered some expensive, elite sh!t that we could NEVERRRR afford. It wasn’t even a THOUGHT if we could throw that in the cart smfh. Chiiiiii idk who this lil boy think he-" the hilarious tweet reads. In the comments of a repost of the tweet on Instagram, fans discuss Papa Bear's take. "kids today want crab legs swear😂😂 papa said I don’t live that hood life mommy!!" one of the most-liked comments on the post jokes. Check out the tweet itself and various fan reactions to it below.

Nicki Minaj Loves Rice Krispy Treats

A few days ago Nicki Minaj took to social media to make a major announcement. First, video of Rihanna dancing to one of Nicki's new songs started making the rounds online. That led to Nicki herself announcing the release of another upcoming deluxe edition of Pink Friday 2. She also confirmed that the new version couldn't be released until Rihanna finished recording a contribution she's making to it.

Nicki Minaj could have also landed on a new collaborative album between Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. The project was reportedly set to include the song "New Body" which Nicki features on. But after West made a public ploy to her to clear the song for release, she declined. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's hilarious new tweet about Papa Bear not liking Rice Krispy Treats? Let us know in the comment section below.

