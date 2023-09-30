Nicki Minaj’s Mother Sends Happy Birthday Wishes To Her Grandson, Papa Bear

It's Papa Bear Day, and everybody's celebrating. Moreover, Nicki Minaj's son was born on September 30 three years ago, and everyone in her life (from fans, colleagues, family, and beyond) rushed in today (Saturday) to wish him well. We still don't know his real name, but with a catchy and adorable public placeholder, we can't complain and can still send messages his way. One of the most adorable social media posts about Papa Bear came from none other that the Queen's mother, Carol Maraj. "Happy Birthday Papa Bear," she captioned an adorable picture of the little one looking sharp and dapper while playing on what seems like a phone. "Love, Grandma."

Furthermore, fans of Nicki Minaj know very well that she loves her son, and has never stopped giving us adorable content on him for the 'Gram. In fact, it's cheesy to harp on this, but it's just wild to think that she's kept his real name hidden for so long. Regardless, the Trinidadian MC has made sure that he will receive a heap of love and adoration no matter who or where you are. She may not parade him around as much as other celebrities show off their kids, but when she does, it makes it all the more special.

Nicki Minaj's Mom Shouts Out Papa Bear On His Special Day

In addition, this is a wholesome public reflection of the 40-year-old's family, which has always come under fire. Sometimes, it's for very legitimate reasons like her husband Kenneth Petty's past crimes and their alleged antics against others. Very often, though, it's purely just people hating on her, and no one but Nicki Minaj should be facing the brunt of criticism of her music. Despite that negativity, the family still continues to live happily and safely, for the most part, even if a recent house arrest order against Petty tainted that in the media.

Meanwhile, with Pink Friday 2 literally getting closer every day, Barbz couldn't be more excited right now. It seems like the "Last Time I Saw You" star is living large these days, and still balancing all that out with a heartening personal life. The sky's the limit, and we can only guess how much further she'll go from there. On that note, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj.

