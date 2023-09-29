Nicki Minaj Received A Letter From Greta Gerwig To Be On “Barbie” Soundtrack

Greta secured Nicki’s participation in the Barbie soundtrack with a heartfelt letter.

Nicki Minaj Received A Letter From Greta Gerwig To Be On “Barbie” Soundtrack

Earlier this year, Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie became the definitive pop culture event of the summer. The film had an absolutely stacked cast and built up massive hype through its various trailers and promotions. That clearly paid off because the film broke all kinds of box office records. Part of that hype was no doubt the soundtrack for the film. Some of the biggest artists in the world like Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Khalid, and many more appeared in the tracklist of the film's soundtrack.

One of the standout songs from the film and one of the biggest hits it produced is "Barbie World" from Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. It was the pair's second collaboration following Nicki hopping on a remix of Spice's song "Princess Diana." "Barbie World" has been on the Hot 100 for over 3 months now peaking at number 7. It's still inside the top 15 as well, sitting at the 12th spot on the chart this week. Now in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, one of the film's producers went into detail on how Nicki's involvement was procured.

Greta Gerwig's Letter To Nicki Minaj

“From the very beginning, we had felt like having Nicki, who is Barbie essentially, be a part of this thing,” Barbie producer Kevin Weaver said. “We went to Greta and asked Greta if she would write a letter to Nicki and Greta wrote this beautiful note to Nicki and basically said like, ‘You are Queen Barb and when I set out to make this film, as I was thinking of artists, you were the first artist that really came to me as somebody that I felt was going to be an important collaborator and contributor to this.’

Clearly the letter worked not only to get Nicki Minaj on board, but Ice Spice as well. "Nicki hit us back and said that she was 100 percent in.” What do you think of Greta Gerwig's letter to Nicki Minaj? Let us know in the comment section below.

