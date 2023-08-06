Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” Makes Billion-Dollar Herstory

Since the live-action Barbie movie was first announced, the inner child of adults all across the globe has been buzzing with excitement. Amy Schumer was first cast in the prestigious role. After she stepped down, it went to Australian starlet Margot Robbie, who was undoubtedly the perfect choice for the part. Of course, many other women also play the part of Barbie, including Issa Rae and Dua Lipa. As for the male lead, Canadian actor Ryan Gosling covered that flawlessly, even with the internet expressing concern that he was too old.

Greta Gerwig was the mastermind in Barbie‘s director chair, following her work on projects like Little Women and Lady Bird. It was an ambitious project, but thanks to her efforts, the 40-year-old is now the first female filmmaker to join the billion-dollar box office club with their solo work. As TMZ notes, Jennifer Lee and Anna Boden are both already in the category (for Frozen and Captain Marvel respectively), but their co-director status makes Gerwig’s standalone effort marks a noteworthy accolade for her resume.

Barbie is One of a Kind

As for solo female directors who come behind Greta in line, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman brought in a considerably lower $412M during its time in theatres. Following that is Betty Thomas’ Alvin and the Chipmunks ($219M), Catherine Hardwicke’s Twilight ($192M), and Elizabeth Banks’ Pitch Perfect 2 ($184M). There are no clear plans for a Barbie sequel at this time, though Mattel has expressed interest in creating a full cinematic universe with other toys, including Barney, Polly Pocket, and Magic 8 Ball.

Seeing as Barbie brought in over $155M in its opening weekend alone, we’re not surprised to see the pink-filled film continuing to do numbers. What did catch viewers off guard, however, was the lack of physical intimacy between Barbie and Ken on-screen. Read what Margot Robbie had to say about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

